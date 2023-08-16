2 teachers killed, vice principal injured as gunmen attack school in Plateau

Gunmen have killed two teachers and injured a vice principal of Beco Comprehensive High School in kwi community of Riyom LGA of Plateau State. The…

Gunmen have killed two teachers and injured a vice principal of Beco Comprehensive High School in kwi community of Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

The deceased, Rwang Danladi and Sandra Rwang Danladi, were a couple who recently got married.

The spokesperson of Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said the victims were killed on Monday when the staff members of the school were holding a meeting in preparation for speech and price-giving day, scheduled to be held on Friday.

The group accused herders of killing the teachers, explaining that the herders opened fire on the staff of the school when they were asked to leave the school compound while the meeting was going on.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to respond to the enquiry on the incident by our correspondent.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the BYM spokesperson said, “We are again saddened over the invasion of BECO Comprehensive School, Kwi, where two staff members, Mr and Mrs Rwang Danladi, are reportedly shot dead and one Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim, the vice principal of the school, seriously injured by some herders alongside suspected bandit elements at about 3pm of Monday, August 14, 2023.

“The herders came into the school compound and interrupted the staff meeting. The staff had asked them to get their cows out of the school environment. But instead of complying, they brought out their arms and opened gunfire at the teachers.

“This resulted in the death of a recently wedded couple, Rwang Danladi and wife, Mrs Sandra Rwang Danladi, who are the staff members of the school, while Mr Dalyop Emmanuel Ibrahim, who is the vice principal of the institution, sustained a serious injury and is receiving medical treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH),” he added.

But when contacted, the state Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, Garba Abdullahi, denied the allegation, saying the killing was not carried out by herders, adding that herders were not grazing around the said school, calling on the security to investigate the matter and fish out the perpetrators of the act.

