Nigerian Academy of Letters gets new president

Prof. Sola Akinrinade of the Department of History, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, has been elected President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

The Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, in a statement by the institution’s Executive Director, Central Office of Research, Morenike Oluwatoyin Ukpong, said Akinrinade’s emergence was a testimony to his outstanding scholarship.

NAL announced Akinrinade as its new president at the 25th convocation and investiture of new fellows of the academy held at the University of Lagos from August 10 to 11, 2023.

Akinrinade had served as the vice president of the academy before his election as the president.

The statement said, “Professor Akinrinade’s emergence as president of a distinguished academy did not come as a surprise. His career as a scholar and administrator has been characterised by excellence and exemplary leadership.

“He was Dean of Arts; pioneer Vice Chancellor of Osun State University and first Provost of the ICPC Academy in Abuja.

“The university celebrates the emergence of the President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters from Obafemi Awolowo University for many reasons.

“Professor Akinrinade’s presidency of the prestigious body is a testimony to his outstanding scholarship, recognition among leaders in the field and an enduring proof of the stature of scholars in our university.

“The university wishes the new President of NAL a successful tenure.”

