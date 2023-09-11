2 killed, one injured in Lagos-Abeokuta road crash

Two persons on Sunday died while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a Mazda car at Ayedere, along the…

Two persons on Sunday died while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a Mazda car at Ayedere, along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Ogun State.

The spokesman, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi stated that the accident occurred at 7:10 a.m. at Ayedere village, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He said the accident was caused by the driver of the unregistered Mazda car who drove against traffic and had a head-on collision with the Mazda bus marked SEY 311 ZY.

He added that the drivers of the two vehicles died while a motor boy sustained injuries.

Akinbiyi explained that the injured motor boy had been rescued to a nearby hospital before the arrival of TRACE.

He said the body of one of the victims had been evacuated by his family for burial.

The corpse of the second victim was deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...