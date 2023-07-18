2 bike ‘thieves’ escape lynching in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has said that it rescued two suspected motorcycle thieves from being lynched in Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East LGA.…

The Delta State Police Command has said that it rescued two suspected motorcycle thieves from being lynched in Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East LGA.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to City & Crime, said a false alarm was raised against the two suspects who were in their 30s but that they were rescued by operatives of the command who got to the scene on time and taken to the hospital.

He noted that, “Till this moment, there is no complaint at the police station against them.”

However, a resident, simply identified as Mr Obodo, who spoke to newsmen on the incident, expressed worry over the incessant cases of motorcycle theft in the locality.

Obodo said that the two suspects were apprehended while trying to steal a motorcycle parked in a popular eatery on the old Lagos-Asaba road.

He noted that, “I have been a victim twice. What baffles me the most is that these miscreants kill or inflict various degrees of injuries on their victims.

“They go about looking for new bikes to steal. I don’t know the chemical they use in breaking locks or how they can lift a bike out of a tall fence without stress.

“I am not happy with what happened to these fellows, but the issue is that when they are arrested by security operatives they usually find their way out in the society and continue to commit havoc.”

