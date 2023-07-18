3 abducted men chained to pillars rescued in Anambra

The police in Anambra State have rescued three abducted men who were chained to building pillars in Umuohi village, Okija, in Ihiala LGA. In a…

The police in Anambra State have rescued three abducted men who were chained to building pillars in Umuohi village, Okija, in Ihiala LGA.

In a statement on Sunday, spokesman of the command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the police acting on information rescued the victims and arrested two suspects, Okika Chukwujekwu (31) and Slyvester Okorie Ikwuanusi (55).

The statement reads in part: “On 14/07/2023 at about 1600hrs, police operatives from the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible information stormed the compound of one Onyeka Aduba, alias Totoritor, in Umuohi village, Okija, and rescued three abducted citizens chained to building pillars by insurgents.”

He said the feat followed the confession made by Totoritor who was arrested earlier after he was identified on 6/7/2023 by a victim with a gunshot injury.

He noted that preliminary investigation revealed that the rescued citizens were kept incommunicado and chained to the pillars for weeks, adding that effort was ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Aderemi Adeoye, who urged residents to disregard propaganda by outlawed groups and continue to partner with the police and other security agencies in the to restore peace in the state, encouraged them to report suspicious persons and unusual movements to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency number: 112, or call 07039194332.

He added that the “npf rescue me app” was also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS for Android and iPhone users respectively.

