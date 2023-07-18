Man remanded for stealing phone inside mosque

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Fagge Yan Alluna in Fagge LGA has remanded one Salihu Isyaku in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing…

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Fagge Yan Alluna in Fagge LGA has remanded one Salihu Isyaku in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing a phone inside a mosque while prayers were ongoing.

Earlier, when the charges of illegal entry and theft were read to the suspect, he pleaded guilty, but that he didn’t steal the phone, but rather found it and decided to take it.

The Khadi, Malam Umar Lawal Abubakar, ordered that he should be remanded and adjourned the case to July 20, 2023, for sanctioning.

