18 days to go: Umahi swears in new commissioners

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has appointed four new commissioners into his cabinet.

This comes 18 days to the governor’s exit from office after two terms.

The commissioners were sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, on Tuesday.

The new commissioners are: the former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Mr. Enekwachi Akpa.

Others are the former SSA to the Governor on Aviation and Technology, Mrs. Obianuju Aloh, former SSA to the Governor on Legal Matters, Mr. Emeka Nwode and a former SA to the Governor on Projects, Mr. Uchenna Nwankpuma.

The governor charged the newly sworn in commissioners to use the little opportunity available to them to leave a legacy in their services to the state and humanity.

Also inaugurated by the governor was the Committee members for the May 29 handover.