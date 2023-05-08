Senate Presidency: Tinubu told me to step down for Akpabio – Umahi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State has disclosed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged him to step down for Sen. Godswill Akpabio in the race…

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State has disclosed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged him to step down for Sen. Godswill Akpabio in the race for the 10th Senate’s presidency.

Umahi made the disclosure on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke while answering questions from newsmen on arrival to the state from Abuja.

The governor said that he discussed the issue of his senate presidency bid with Tinubu and had to accede to his request in the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the South East zone.

“I discussed the issue with him when he was in Paris and on return to the country, he invited me.

“It was an honour to be invited by the president-elect and he told me that he had made commitments.

“It is his right as the president-elect to make commitments and anyone running for such office makes promises.

“I did not want to be a clog in the wheel of his progress so I accepted,” he said.

Umahi said that his withdrawal from the race was in the interest of the Southeast as it could no longer continue to be in the opposition.

“We cannot continue opposing everything as politics is all about dialogue, give and take.

“What could have happened if I said no and considering our efforts to promote the APC in the zone, we will get a tangible position,” he said.

The governor said that he was not aware of any resolution of southeast senators to support former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Kalu, for the position.

“I am the chairman of the Akpabio campaign council and can tell you that we have more APC senators on our side,” he said.

He said that he would never lobby to be appointed a minister in the incoming administration but leave the decision to destiny, Tinubu and the party.

“I will accept whatever God wills for me but as a person, I will prefer to be in the senate to rest.

“I will however, have no choice if it is the sacrifice to make in the interest of the party, southeast and to help the president-elect,” he said. (NAN)