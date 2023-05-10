‘How our mum forced me to kill my sister for ritual’

A 29-year-old man, Amos Olaleye, is currently telling the police in Lagos State how he allegedly connived with his mother to use his sister for…

The suspect, who is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti Street, Yaba, also admitted having sexual intercourse with his deceased sister.

In his confessional statement to the police, the suspect alleged that he was instructed to dump the corpse in a river after her vital organs had been removed.

He said his mother, based on a native doctor’s instruction, asked him to kill his younger sister so that he could become rich.

He explained that, “My mother was the one who took me to a native doctor. While with the native doctor, he said I would have to sacrifice one of my siblings if I wanted to be successful. He said the one to be sacrificed must be the one I loved most.

“I am into Yahoo business. After hearing from him, it took me months before I could make up my mind if I actually wanted to embark on the assignment.

“While I was grappling with the thought, my mother kept encouraging me to kill my sister so that we could be rich and bring to an end the poverty in the family.

“My mother planned the entire incident by going out to buy poison which she put in my sister’s food. The native doctor also instructed that I must sleep with my sister’s corpse and suck her vagina before throwing the corpse into a river for the ritual to be completed.”

The police said the suspect was arrested during a stop-and-search on Itamaga-Ikorodu road while on the way to throw his sister’s corpse into a river.