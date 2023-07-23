Learn to respect people’s religion, Ali Nuhu tells Davido Popular Nigerian music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has been trending on the Nigerian…

Learn to respect people’s religion, Ali Nuhu tells Davido

Popular Nigerian music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has been trending on the Nigerian Twitter space for over 24 hours due to a post he made on his verified page.

On Friday, Logos Olori, one of Davido’s newly signed acts, unveiled his first single ‘Jaye Lo’ accompanied by a video.

Davido made a tweet to promote the song on his page just after its release. He wrote, “Allow me to re-introduce @logosolori with his new single ‘Jaye Lo’. Let us Run It Up one time! Let us take over the world! We Litty.”

Allow me to re-introduce, @logosolori with his new single “Jaye Lo”… Lets Run It Up one time! Let’s take over the world 🌎!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 We Litty 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/gNeUjmrEp9 — Davido (@davido) July 21, 2023

The tweet was accompanied by a video of the signee sitting on a building that has the semblance of a mosque. Moreso, in the scenes of the video men portrayed as Muslims were seen praying in front of the building.

This has sparked mixed reactions as many people have asked the multiple award-winning singer who has 13.8m followers on Twitter alone to pull down the post.

One of those who have recently expressed displeasure over the post is legendary northern actor, Ali Nuhu. In a post via his verified Instagram account, the actor advised the singer to respect other people’s ‘religion, culture and tradition.”

Posting a picture of Davido with a red X sign, Nuhu tweeted, “I just came across the controversial video posted by @davido, as much we want to be creative in our various fields we should learn to respect other people’s religion, culture and tradition. This is totally unacceptable in Islam. You should pull down that video and apologize for hurting the entire Muslim ummah.”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALl NUHU (@realalinuhu)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...