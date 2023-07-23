Twitter set to change logo — Elon Musk

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Elon Musk said on Sunday that he was looking to change Twitter’s logo. In a post on his verified Twitter account, the microblogging site’s boss wrote, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

He further revealed that the current ‘bird’ logo may be replaced with the letter ‘X’. In a series of tweets, Musk wrote, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we will make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

The tech entrepreneur stated that the choice of the new logo is, “To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”

Musk further gave a brief glimpse of what the new logo would look like. Sharing a three-second video, Musk posted:

