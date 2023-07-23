Lobby for Committees: Abbas not under external pressure – Rep

The House of Representatives, on Sunday, flayed reports that the leadership is under external influence or pressure over appointment of chairmanship and deputy chairmanship of…

The House of Representatives, on Sunday, flayed reports that the leadership is under external influence or pressure over appointment of chairmanship and deputy chairmanship of its standing committees.

The lawmakers in a statement signed by the Deputy Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee on Media, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, said the reports and rumours are false, as the Selection Committee set up by Speaker Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D will do a fair, just and competent work without any external influence.

He assured that the 10th House led by Rt. Hon. Abbas Abbas is carrying the interest of the 360 members in the selection of lawmakers that will head the various committees.

Ugochinyere said, “I assure you, the reports going around social media that the leadership is under external influence or pressure over appointment of chairmanship, deputy chairmanship of its standing committees are false. It’s not true at all.

“Mr Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen had last month constituted a Selection Committee to recommend members for appointment as members of House Standing Committees. The Selection Committee, which is headed by him, has one member each from the 36 States. The committee members are competent and they are doing their job with fairness and justice in mind.

“10th House led by Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is carrying the interest of 360 members, in the selection of lawmakers that will head the various committees or be Members. So I appeal to the masses to disregard any report of external influence or pressure, and allow the committee members do their job.”

