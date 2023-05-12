1 feared killed, many injured as traders, Amotekun clash in Ekiti

One person has been feared killed and several others injured as operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State and traders at the Atikankan area…

One person has been feared killed and several others injured as operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State and traders at the Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti clashed while enforcing a relocation order by the Ado Local Government Council.

Our correspondent gathered that the Amotekun operatives were trying to relocate traders from the major road but the people resisted saying they would not relocate to a new location at Agric Olope.

However, some of the traders who were not ready to comply with the new policy attacked the Amotekun officers while one of them opened fire on them.

According to reports, two officers of the corps were seriously attacked in retaliation by the traders.

Policemen were deployed in the area to avoid a total breakdown of law and order.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti State, DSP Sunday Abutu, promised to get back on the matter but had yet to do so as of press time.