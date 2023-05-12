Why we’ll participate in Ondo LG polls – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday said it will participate in the local government elections slated for December 16, 2023. Fatai Adams,…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday said it will participate in the local government elections slated for December 16, 2023.

Fatai Adams, the state chairman of the party, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, said PDP resolved to take part in the local government polls to allow capable hands to be in charge of the administration at the grassroots in Ondo.

He said, “Gone are the days when local government administration under the PDP was alive to its constitutional responsibilities. Gone are the days when local governments embarked on the construction of rural roads, markets, and other social amenities at the grassroots. Gone are the days when capable and tested hands were in charge of government at the grassroots.

“It is against this background that our party will participate in the local government elections to bring development to the grassroots again as it was under previous PDP administrations.”

Fatai stated that the third tier of government, which was the closest to the people at the grassroots, had been completely paralysed in Ondo.

He alleged that the LG administration, specifically under Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, had been muzzled rather than serving the interest of the grassroots as entrenched in the country’s constitution.

He further said, “So, our resolve to participate is to reverse the uneventful and uninspiring narratives. It is to restore the lost glory of local government administration and its pride.

“This resolve is deliberate and we are conscious of the agenda of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to continue to muzzle local government administration by foisting his stooges on the people.