14 Kaduna worshippers still in kidnappers’ den – CAN Chairman

The Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, has said 14 of the 40 worshippers abducted on Sunday are still in captivity.

They were abducted during a church service in Madala, Chikun Local Government Area of the state around 9:30 am.

Although some of them have reportedly escaped and returned home since the incident occurred, “14 of them are still being held by the bandits while others have returned home,” he said.

The police and state government have yet to comment on the matter.

Recently, a woman and her child returned home after being abandoned in the bush by their abductors, with the bandits assuming that she was dead.