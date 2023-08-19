Zulum releases N382.6m outstanding scholarship allowance

The Borno State Government has released the sum of N382,600 for the payment of outstanding scholarship allowances to ease the economic hardship brought by the…

The Borno State Government has released the sum of N382,600 for the payment of outstanding scholarship allowances to ease the economic hardship brought by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Executive Secretary State Scholarship Board, Malam Bala Isa, disclosed this in a media briefing in Maiduguri Saturday.

Isa explained that Governor Babagana Zulum released the allowances to ease the economic hardship faced by parents occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the outstanding payment is for 2021/2022 academic session for indigenes of the state studying in over 30 universities within and outside the state.

According to him, 14,416 students will benefit from the allowances.

“Governor Babagana Zulum has released the sum of N382,600.00 for the continuation of payments of the 2021/2022 outstanding scholarships allowances.

“The students are resuming for academic at a time parents are presently faced with various economics challenges.

“It is believed that this payment of over 300 million naira will go a long way in relieving the burden of student academic demands on their parents,” Mal Isa said.

He added that the governor urged the students to be dedicated and committed to their studies and make good use of their allowances for academic purposes.

He noted that students of medical colleges and faculty of engineering would receive N50,000 each while those from core sciences, social and management sciences as well as humanities would get N30,000 each.

President National Association of Borno State Students (NUBOSS), Comrade Kyari Ahmed, thanked Governor Zulum for the release of the allowances and promised the fund would be utilised for academic purposes.

