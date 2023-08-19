Women charged to rise against FGM practices

Women in Osun State have been charged to rise against female genital mutilation (FGM) practices in the state because of its harmful consequences. The Reproductive…

Women in Osun State have been charged to rise against female genital mutilation (FGM) practices in the state because of its harmful consequences.

The Reproductive Health Coordinator in the Osun State Ministry of Health, Mrs Toyin Adelowokan, gave the charge at Bode-Osi during a sensitization programme on elimination of FGM. The sensitisation, which targeted 690 women within child bearing age in Ola Oluwa, Ifedayo and Atakumosa East local government areas, was aimed at enlightening women on the danger of the practice and the need to end it.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Isiaq Adekunle, said the state government was committed to the welfare and upliftment of women in the state, while advising women in the state to protect every child against FGM

