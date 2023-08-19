Flooding: FG to release ecological funds to Ondo, others

The acting governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has revealed that the federal government would soon release ecological funds to the states currently being ravaged…

Daily Trust Saturday reports that Ondo State is one of the 36 states in the country currently ravaged by flood disaster following a heavy downpour that has sacked many residents and landlords from their houses.

Aiyedatiwa made the revelation in statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Office of the Acting Governor, Mr Kenneth Odunsola-Stevenson, to journalists in Akure, yesterday.

The acting governor, who explained that the ecological fund would help to cushion the effect of the incessant flooding disaster, said the development was part of the decisions reached at the National Economic Council (NEC), held in Abuja.

