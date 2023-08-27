Zulum gifts Borno NYSC members N36m, 100 bags of rice

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday announced the donation of N36.4 million for disbursement to 1,215 National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members…

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday announced the donation of N36.4 million for disbursement to 1,215 National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state as palliatives.

Zulum, during his visit to the orientation camp, assured the corps members of safety at their temporary orientation camp in Maiduguri.

He also gave out 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg of beans and 10 gallons of cooking oil for special meal to be prepared for the corps members during their ongoing three-week orientation camping.

“We want to extend palliatives to members of the National Youth Service Corps. Each one of you will receive the sum of N30, 000; that amount will be credited to your accounts as soon as your bank details are provided to me,” Zulum said.

He charged the corps members to adhere to camp rules by living peacefully among themselves and engaging in acts that will foster peace in the country.

