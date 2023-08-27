Wives’ battering, child abandonment top over 2,000 violations in Kwara – NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday said it has recorded over 2000 cases of human rights abuses and violations this year in…

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday said it has recorded over 2000 cases of human rights abuses and violations this year in Kwara State.

The state coordinator of the commission, Barrister Jumoke Olaoye, stated this while speaking at the Biennial Convention of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Kwara State Chapter, held in Ilorin.

She said “the most prevalent of the human right abuses recorded are child abandonment and wife battering.”

Olaoye said increased awareness on the activities of the commission has encouraged people to voice out violations against their rights.

She explained that the commission has adopted the use of mediation to reduce the cases of human rights abuses to the minimum.

Barrister Olaoye noted that the commission also collaborated with traditional institutions and other stakeholders to ensure sustenance of cases resolved.

In his keynote address, the Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, praised members of the committee for their selfless struggle to protect the rights of the citizens.

He urged them to combine rights with responsibilities to make it sustainable.

In his remarks, the National Vice chairman of the CDHR, Comrade Ade Ikuesan advised the citizens to seek knowledge on their rights.

He urged the committee members not to close their eyes to any form of human right violations.

