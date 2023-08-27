Interior minister, Tunji-Ojo unveils 7-point agenda

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has listed his seven top areas of priority after assuming office on Monday. Ojo said he has the…

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has listed his seven top areas of priority after assuming office on Monday.

Ojo said he has the mandate to turn around the fortunes of the ministry and its agencies by formulating policies that will help the country effectively deal with all issues around internal security.

Speaking with journalists to unveil his blueprint in actualising President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, Tunji-Ojo listed some priority areas.

The seven priority areas include deployment of technology in border security; removal of passport bottlenecks; improved fire response time; reformation of inmates; tackling insecurity; decongestion of custodial centres and passage of new Fire Act.

We’ll break barriers to deliver affordable housing – Dangiwa

Wives’ battering, child abandonment top over 2,000 violations in Kwara – NHRC

The minister said the federal government would deploy technology to effectively secure Nigeria’s borders.

While noting that fire is a serious disaster, the minister said the Federal Fire Service must optimise its processes for improve response.

Tunji-Ojo said he would work with critical stakeholders on the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria.

The minister also vowed that he would make sure the internal security situation in Nigeria improved so that Nigerians could sleep with their eyes closed.

The minister however expressed dismay that the Nigerian correctional system is only recycling criminals, vowing to halt the trend.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...