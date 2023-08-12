Zulum approves N50m, accommodation for Army varsity

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the allocation of N50 million alongside the construction of staff houses and students’ hostels at the Nigerian…

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the allocation of N50 million alongside the construction of staff houses and students’ hostels at the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB).

Zulum announced the interventions yesterday while responding to the Vice Chancellor of Army University, Prof. Kyari Mohammed, who led a management delegation on a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Zulum had extended series of support to the University of Maiduguri, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Federal Polytechnic Monguno, Federal College of Education Gwoza, and a host of other Federal Government institutions either being set up or existing in Borno State.

Governor Zulum during the courtesy visit directed Borno State’s Ministry of Education to prepare a list of deserving students that will be awarded scholarships to pursue higher education at the Nigerian Army University, Biu.

The governor directed that beneficiaries be drawn from the three senatorial zones: Northern, Central and Southern senatorial districts of the state.

