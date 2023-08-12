Gombe ranked 6th on BudgiT’s 2023 Fiscal Transparency Report

The Gombe State Government has been ranked 6th out of 36 states, with a score of 74/100, in the 2023 Fiscal Transparency Index published by…

The Gombe State Government has been ranked 6th out of 36 states, with a score of 74/100, in the 2023 Fiscal Transparency Index published by BudgiT, a fiscal policy tracking organisation in Nigeria

Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General of Press Affairs to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said the ranking reflects the state’s dedication to transparent budgeting, procurement practices, and online fiscal reporting.

He added that the report underscores the state’s accomplishments in various key areas, “including budget transparency, procurement transparency, the integrity of the state’s website, and fiscal transparency online.”

“Particularly noteworthy is the state’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), which has been recognised as comprehensive and well-structured,” he said.

According to him, the report acknowledges that the state’s approved budget met several stringent criteria, while its e-procurement portal stood out for its accessibility and navigability.

Misilli further stated that Governor Yahaya’s administration has demonstrated its commitment to fiscal transparency and accountability, which he said earned the state recognition both on a national and international level.

He said the state recently secured the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) award in multiple categories, adding that the awards are testaments to Governor Yahaya-led administration’s impactful efforts in prudent public resource management.

“The recognitions affirm the state’s position as a role model in good governance, financial prudence and fiscal integrity.”

