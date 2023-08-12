Lawmaker calls for deployment of more security operatives in Katsina

The member representing Musawa/Matazu constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, has urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, deploy…

The member representing Musawa/Matazu constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, has urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, deploy adequate security personnel to Katsina State to tame the security challenges in the state.

Ahmed made the plea while reacting to a recent protest by his constituents over the resurgence of killings and abduction of farmers in the constituency and by extension in the state.

He said it is only the deployment of adequate security operatives and equipment to the state that could end killings and kidnapping by the terrorists.

Ahmed called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security chiefs to employ all necessary means to curb the security challenges bedevilling citizens, especially farmers, in the state.

He explained that the current strategy in the fight against security challenge has not yielded the desired results, hence the need to deploy new methods particularly using technology to track the movements and hide outs of the criminals with the view to decimating them.

The lawmaker said the peace-loving residents of the state who were mostly into commercial scale farming have become homeless, with their sources of income badly affected.

Ahmed, who said he recently donated four trucks of fertilisers to farmers in Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, expressed sadness that the beneficiaries could hardly access their farmlands due to insecurity.

“I condemn the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable properties in Katsina State. The people of the state, especially my constituents from villages in Musawa and Matazu local governments, can no longer carry out their lawful businesses because of persistent bandits’ attacks,” he said.

