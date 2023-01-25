Zenith Bank reiterates commitment to sports sponsorship

One of the frontline sponsors of sports in Nigeria, Zenith Bank has reiterated its commitment to sponsoring sports in the country. Zenith Bank has been…

Zenith Bank has been a big pillar behind many sports competitions like the National Female Basketball League, The Delta Principals Cup and the Delta Headmasters Cup.

The bank at some point was also staging the U-13, U-15 Future Eagles competition and served as the official bank of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) while footing the bill of the then foreign manager of the Super Eagles for about five years.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, in a statement said all the major events in the bank’s sports calendar would be staged in 2023.

Onyeagwu said it was always a pleasure for the organization to stage sporting events in its calendar in support of Nigerian youths and sports in general.

“We have a budget for all our sporting events every year. COVID-19 was a threat two years ago but the past few months have been cases of natural causes (flooding) and federation crisis affecting our events.

“On our part, the commitment remains the same and we are always happy and ready to support sports. This year 2023, we can confirm that our major events – Women Basketball, Delta Principals’ and Headmasters’ Cup – are coming up. We almost staged basketball last year but time was so short after all was agreed.”

According to him, the social club events at Ikoyi Club and Lagos Country Club are expected to be staged as well.