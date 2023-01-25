Presidential visit: Katsina declares 2 days work-free

The Katsina State government has declared today and tomorrow as work-free days to enable workers to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be on a…

The Katsina State government has declared today and tomorrow as work-free days to enable workers to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be on a two-day state visit to the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Sani Bala Kabomo.

He said the work-free days were to enable all workers of the state, local government councils and local education authorities to welcome the president.

Kabomo, however, said the work-free days did not affect workers in the federal service, banks, or essential services.

“Workers and the general public are therefore requested to come out en masse to give a rousing welcome to Mr President and members of his entourage, as well as exhibit decorum, and the traditional hospitality of the state on this auspicious visit,” the statement read.

President Buhari is expected to be in Katsina on a working visit, during which he will inaugurate some selected projects executed in the three senatorial zones of the state.