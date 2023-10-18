Zenith Bank Basketball Super 4: Customs, MFM win opening matches

The Nigeria Customs Ladies and MFM were victorious yesterday in the opening matches of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Super 4 which at the…

The Nigeria Customs Ladies and MFM were victorious yesterday in the opening matches of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Super 4 which at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

At the conclusion of the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences, the quartet of title holders, Air Warriors, Nigeria Customs, MFM and debutantes Bayelsa Whales qualified for the national finals.

It will be recalled that serial finalists, First Bank of Lagos had failed to reach the last four after a dismal showing in the second phase of the Atlantic Conference which was held in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In yesterday’s opening match, Nigeria Customs Ladies who topped the Savannah Conference edged out hard fighting new girls, Bayelsa Whales 35-33 points.

However, there was a sweet revenge for MFM Lagos who defeated arch rivals Air Warriors 75-48 points in the second match of the day.

When the two clubs met in last edition’s finals, Air Warriors topped the MFM Ladies to take home the coveted trophy.

Action will continue in the Championship Playoff today as Conference winners and runners-up face each other.

Meanwhile, action will continue in the Super Four competition today as Nigeria Customs take on Air Warriors in the first match of the day while MFM Lagos battle Bayelsa Whales in the second match.

