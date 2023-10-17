Bauchi professor wins prestigious Roux Prize

Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, an indigene of Bauchi State, has been awarded the coveted Roux Prize 2023, cementing his status as one of the world’s foremost…

Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, an indigene of Bauchi State, has been awarded the coveted Roux Prize 2023, cementing his status as one of the world’s foremost public health professionals.

Abubakar, a beacon of excellence and transformational force, is currently serving as the Dean of the Faculty of Population Health Sciences at University College, London.

The Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology was recognized for his unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes over the last three decades.

Born and raised in Bauchi, Nigeria, his professional journey began at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained his medical degree in 1992.

Bandits kill 9 vigilantes in Bauchi

Hadiza Bala-Usman: Tinubu’s Administration Will Accommodate Citizens’ Engagement

His unrelenting pursuit of knowledge led him to specialize in public health medicine and engage in post-graduate studies in the United Kingdom.

Combining his research on tuberculosis and other infectious diseases with projects in Nigeria and various parts of Africa, he has championed the fight against some of the world’s most pressing health challenges.

During the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Abubakar was at the forefront, serving as a key adviser to the Nigerian government.

Professor Abubakar’s impact transcends academic accolades. His dedication and quiet, effective advocacy have led to a transformational change in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

The Roux Prize, awarded by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, is a beacon of recognition for individuals who leverage evidence-based health data to improve population health.

“It is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the betterment of society and the improvement of public health for all,” the organiser said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...