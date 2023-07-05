Zazzau Emirate suspends district head

Zazzau Emirate Council has announced the suspension of Marafan Yamman Zazzau, Alhaji Mustapha Adamu Ubaidu. A statement signed and issued to newsmen by Abdullahi Aliyu…

Zazzau Emirate Council has announced the suspension of Marafan Yamman Zazzau, Alhaji Mustapha Adamu Ubaidu.

A statement signed and issued to newsmen by Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, media and publicity aide to the Emir of Zazzau said the decision was taken at the Emirate Council’s meeting held on Monday.

According to the release, “Mustapha Adamu Ubaidu was suspended indefinitely for alleged violation of ethics and taking the law into his hands.

“The council has also received and deliberated on a number of complaints from residents of Anguwar Magajiya in Zaria city.”

The statement contended that “In view of these, the Zazzau Emirate Council has immediately suspended Alhaji Mustapha Adamu Ubaidu, Marafan Yamman Zazzau from his traditional title indefinitely,” it said.

The statement further explained that the suspended traditional title holder had handed down a judgement for an offence alleged to have been committed by one Yusuf Yahaya Sabo of Anguwar Magajiya without any legal prosecution.

The council however accused him of exceeding his traditional and constitutional mandate by taking law into his hands.

The release warned all district, village and ward heads as well as all traditional title holders in the emirate to desist from violating code of ethics and taking the laws into their hands.

