Police confirm killing of 6 persons in Zamfara

The police command in Zamfara State has confirmed the killing of six persons in an attack by vigilantes, Yan Sakai, in Kadamutsawa community in Bungudu LGA.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command’s spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said the attack which took place on June 28, also left four people injured.

He said the DPO of Kwatorkoshi led a strike force of the division in collaboration with military personnel to the scene.

He further said, “The hoodlums escaped, but effort is ongoing by the police to fish out the culprits and bring them to justice.”

He, therefore, appealed to the relatives of the victims to remain calm and allow the authorities to handle the situation. (NAN)

