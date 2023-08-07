Zazzau Emir urges parents to enrol female children in medical profession

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has emphasised the importance of educating female children in the medical profession among northern families. He believes…

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has emphasised the importance of educating female children in the medical profession among northern families.

He believes that increasing the number of female medical professionals in the region is crucial.

Ambassador Bamalli conveyed this message during the project commissioning ceremony at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Barnawa in Kaduna under the leadership of Dr. Aishatu Armiya’u, the hospital’s medical director.

He praised the medical director as an exemplary figure for Arewa women, who should be a role model for her hard work in spearheading the hospital’s transformation.

In her remarks, Dr Armiya’u explained that the hospital transitioned from solely psychiatric services to offering a broader range of medical care, including antenatal care, radio imaging, and dialysis services.

