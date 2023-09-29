Zakat foundation distributes writing materials to Kwara pupils

A non-governmental body, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has distributed writing materials to indigent pupils in Kwara State. The materials, which include exercise books, pens,…

A non-governmental body, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has distributed writing materials to indigent pupils in Kwara State.

The materials, which include exercise books, pens, pencils, erasers and maths sets, were distributed under the foundation’s back-to-school programme.

About 200 pupils selected from 19 primary and secondary schools across the state benefited from the gesture.

The state coordinator of ZSF, Engr Ariyo Bashiru Olalekan, said the programme was part of its outreach to support the government in the area of education.

He called on all stakeholders in the education sector to play their part in providing quality and morally sound education to the students.

ZSF’s state administrative officer, Mallam Surajudeen Adisa, urged well-to-do individuals to support the programme through financial donations.

He said the beneficiaries were selected irrespective of their faiths, adding that both Muslims and Christians were considered.

The state’s governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Director of School Services in the state Ministry of Education, AbdulSalam Abdulazeez Adeshina, thanked the foundation for supporting education in the state and called on other bodies to emulate them.

One of the beneficiaries, Abdulkadir Salmat, said the programme was a huge financial relief to her family.

A Christian beneficiary, James Lucas, called on other organisations to emulate the foundation to promote education in the state.

