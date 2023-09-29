✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Man arraigned for defiling lover’s 4-year-old daughter

The Lagos State Government on Thursday arraigned a man, Stephen Monday, before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for allegedly defiling his lover’s…

The Lagos State Government on Thursday arraigned a man, Stephen Monday, before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for allegedly defiling his lover’s four-year-old daughter.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 14, 2021, about 5am at No 5, Ayeloja Street, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The prosecution submitted that the defendant had carnal knowledge of the four-year-old girl by inserting his penis into her vagina contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Justice Abiola Soladoye remanded the defendant in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail terms and adjourned the case to November 9. (NAN)

 

