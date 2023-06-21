Bill Gates: What my daughter said about Burna Boy, Rema

Bill Gates, American business mogul, has revealed what Phoebe, his youngest daughter, said about Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Rema. Gates recalled the interaction with…

Bill Gates, American business mogul, has revealed what Phoebe, his youngest daughter, said about Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Rema.

Gates recalled the interaction with his 20-year-old while speaking at an event in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, Nigeria is filled with creative minds and Afrobeats from Nigeria are popular everywhere.

The Microsoft co-founder recalled his last visit to Nigeria seeing Davido and Wizkid perform.

“Of course, being here in Nigeria, I can’t help but mention the amazing creativity that goes on here.

“Afrobeats from Nigeria are popular everywhere. When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, ‘You’re lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema’.

“But I also remember, the last time I was here, I did get to see Davido and Wizkid perform and I was quite impressed with that. So, my kids think I’ve come to a very hip place,” he said.

Daily Trust had reported how President Bola Tinubu hosted Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group and Gates, at Aso Rock, Abuja, on Monday.

The visit was part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation.

