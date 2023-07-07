Youths call for ministerial nomination from Taraba Central

A group of youths from the Taraba Central senatorial District of Taraba State yesterday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to choose the ministerial nominee…

Addressing journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gombe, Gombe State, a member of the APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee, Malam Bayero Lawal, said that Taraba Central which possessed a high number of qualified men for ministerial appointment had not been given the opportunity since the commencement of the current political dispensation.

He said, “From 1999 to date Taraba has produced 11 ministers, yet Taraba Central has never gotten one. Records of ministerial appointments in Taraba State have shown that from 1999 to 2023 11 ministers were appointed from Taraba State, with seven from the Southern zone and four from the Northern zone, while the Central zone had nothing.

“Many political observers believe that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appoints a minister from the Central zone, it will boost APC’s chances of capturing Taraba in 2027. To appoint a minister from the zone needs an active person, particularly a grassroots mobiliser who has the experience, support, capacity and capability for party politics and commitment.”

