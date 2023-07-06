Politicians entice youths with drugs during election season – Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored politicians in the state not to destroy the future of youths in the state by introducing them…

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored politicians in the state not to destroy the future of youths in the state by introducing them to drug use during election seasons.

Governor Diri, who spoke during a symposium organised by the Bayelsa State Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to mark this year’s World Drug Day in Yenagoa, the state capital, said there was a relationship between hard drugs and crime.

The governor’s spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Thursday, quoted him as saying that his administration’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse was to produce responsible youths that would take over the mantle of leadership.

He stated that the focus on education, skills acquisition, empowerment of small and medium-scale businesses and other capacity enhancement programmes for youths was to occupy their minds in gainful ventures and divert their attention from criminal activities.

While enjoining all to contribute to efforts toward a drug-free society, Diri commended the Dr Faith Zibbs-Godwin-led committee and others that have contributed to the reduction of drug abuse in the state.

He also commended the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and its Country Representative, Dr Oliver Stolpe, for their efforts in fighting the scourge. He said reports by the NDLEA and other security agencies show a downward trend in drug abuse in the state.

“Today, all the accolades we receive are because we have put round pegs in round holes in the Bayelsa State agency against drug abuse. Members of this committee work as a team and the teamwork has produced a good result,” he said.

