Youth tasked on livestock farming

The Chief Executive Officer/President of Tito Group, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, has called for the need of young Nigerians to be educated on the prospect of livestock farming to provide job opportunities for them.

To bring the knowledge of livestock farming to youth, he said his company is set for a first livestock show in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

He disclosed that the planned event, which would take place in November, would raise youth employment, improved farmers income through mixed farming.

While disclosing his plans to the Benue State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Moses Ogbaji, during a visit to the ministry in Makurdi, Akinkunmi said the event is aimed at arousing interest of the youth in livestock farming as a vocation.

“It will also encourage farmers to go into mix farming by combining crop farming and animal husbandry. It’s equally meant to train farmers on ranching and how to produce food for their animals economically. It’s to show that ranching pays,” he said.

Responding, the agriculture commissioner, Ogbaji, who expressed delight at the visit of the dairy company, lauded the initiative and promised that the state would partner Tito group to achieve the aim of the show.

On his part, Dr. Edward Amali, who is the ministry’s Director of Livestock, assured that the event would offer many solutions to the sector in the state.

