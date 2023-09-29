✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Man swept away by flood recovered dead in Kwara

The corpse of a 47-year-old man who was swept away by flood in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has been recovered two days after the incident.

The unidentified man, it was gathered, was a victim of a severe downpour on Monday evening.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesman of the state’s fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said the attention of the service was drawn to the incident through a phone call by one Mr Saheed, adding that the corpse had been handed over to the Environmental Officer of Ilọrin West LGA, Mr Saka Abdulkareem.

 

