Man swept away by flood recovered dead in Kwara

The corpse of a 47-year-old man who was swept away by flood in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has been recovered two days after the…

The corpse of a 47-year-old man who was swept away by flood in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has been recovered two days after the incident.

The unidentified man, it was gathered, was a victim of a severe downpour on Monday evening.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesman of the state’s fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said the attention of the service was drawn to the incident through a phone call by one Mr Saheed, adding that the corpse had been handed over to the Environmental Officer of Ilọrin West LGA, Mr Saka Abdulkareem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...