You’re one of Nigeria’s outstanding leaders, Peter Obi hails IBB at 82

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed former military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), describing him as one of the outstanding and experienced leaders providing leadership directions for the progress of Nigeria.

He said this on Wednesday in a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) accompanied with a picture Obi took with the ex-military ruler popularly known as ‘IBB’.

Obi, former Anambra State governor, congratulated ‘IBB on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

“Gen. Babangida has made a visible and huge impact on Nigeria’s socio-political and economic development by opening up the economy and strengthening the private sector, which as I have always maintained, is the engine of economic growth in any nation.