You’re one of Nigeria’s outstanding leaders, Peter Obi hails IBB at 82

He said this on Wednesday in a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) accompanied with a picture Obi took with the ex-military ruler popularly known as ‘IBB’.
Obi, former Anambra State governor, congratulated ‘IBB on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.
“Gen. Babangida has made a visible and huge impact on Nigeria’s socio-political and economic development by opening up the economy and strengthening the private sector, which as I have always maintained, is the engine of economic growth in any nation.
“Through his pragmatic economic policies, Nigeria’s economy was fundamentally reformed and redirected. As a result, our national economy witnessed a boom in most sectors. At critical moments when leadership was required, he courageously stepped forward to inspire our nation.
“He remains an unflinching patriot whose desire for the unity and progress of the nation is unfailing. As one of our experienced and outstanding leaders, his voice of wisdom has continued to resonate through the nation, as he continues to offer wise counsel and leadership directions, for the progress of our dear country,” Obi said.
The former Anambra State governor prayed God Almighty grant IBB more healthy, fruitful, and happy years ahead, and to keep blessing and protecting him and his family always.
