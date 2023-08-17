✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    AFRIMMA 2023: Davido leads with six nominations [See full list]

    The organisers of the Africa Muzik and Magazine Awards have released the nominees list for this year’s edition of the ceremony. On the list, music…

    The organisers of the Africa Muzik and Magazine Awards have released the nominees list for this year’s edition of the ceremony. On the list, music superstar, Davido, leads the pack with six nominations.

    The nomination list for this year’s edition was published on AFRIMMA’s official website. The popstar is nominated in categories, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Artiste of the Year’, among others.

    Davido was followed by Rema and Burna Boy, who grabbed three nominations each while Tiwa Savage, Odumodublack, and Omah Lay who earned two nominations each.

    The ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 17 at the Monumental Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

    See the full list below:

    Best Male West Africa

    Adekunle Gold – Nigeria

    Black Sheriff – Ghana

    Bnxn– Nigeria

    Santrinos Raphael– Togo

    Asake– Nigeria

    Didi B – Ivory Coast

    King Promise– Ghana

    Tonton Pal – Mali

    Omah Lay – Nigeria

    Best Female West Africa

    Amaarae – Ghana

    Tems – Nigeria

    Josey – Ivory Coast

    Manamba Kante – Guinea

    Ayra Starr – Nigeria

    Gyakie – Ghana

    Tiwa Savage– Nigeria

    Fatoumata Diawara– Mali

    Best Male East Africa

    Lij Michael – Ethiopia

    Nyashinski – Kenya

    Eddy Kenzo – Uganda

    Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

    Mbosso – Tanzania

    Bien – Kenya

    Harmonize – Tanzania

    Meddy – Rwanda

    Single Dee – South Sudan

    Best Female East Africa

    Maua Sama – Tanzania

    Nadia Mukami – Kenya

    Zuchu – Tanzania

    Azawi– Uganda

    Nikita Kering – Kenya

    Spice Diana – Uganda

    Fena Gitu – Kenya

    Nandy – Tanzania

    Hewan Gebrewold – Ethiopia

    Best Male Central Africa

    T-Rex – Angola

    Fabregas – Congo DR

    TayC – Cameroon

    Fally Ipupa – Congo DR

    Calema – Sao Tome

    Mic Monsta- Cameroon

    Gerilson Israel -Angola

    Djodje- Cape Verde

    Best Female Central Africa

    Perola– Angola

    Nenny- Cape Verde

    Liloca- Mozambique

    Libianca – Cameroon

    Soraia Ramos- Cape Verde

    Espoir La Tigresse – Gabon

    Asaba – Cameroon

    Emma’a – Gabon

    Best Male Southern Africa 

    Costa Titch- South Africa

    Dj Tarico – Mozambique

    Macky2- Zambia

    Musa Keys -South Africa

    Dj Maphorisa- South Africa

    Winky D – Zimbabwe

    Aka– South Africa

    Han C – Botswana

    Sjava – South Africa

    Best Female Southern Africa

    Ami Faku– South Africa

    Tamy Moyo – Zimbabwe

    Mpho Sebina – Botswana

    Dj Zhinle- South Africa

    Sha Sha – Zimbabwe

    Nadia Nakai – South Africa

    Towela – Zambia

    Makhadzi – South Africa

    Tyla – South Africa

    Best Male North Africa

    Wegz– Egypt

    Draganov – Morocco

    A.L.A– Tunisia

    SoolKing – Algeria

    Marwan Moussa – Egypt

    El Grande Toto – Morocco

    Dj Snake – Algeria

    Snor – Morocco

    Best Female North Africa

    Marwa Loud – Morocco

    Emel – Tunisia

    Faouzia – Morocco

    Souhila Ben Lachab – Algeria

    Ruby – Egypt

    Latifa – Tunisia

    Kenza Morsli – Algeria

    Jaylann – Morocco

    Crossing Boundaries With Music Award

    Burna Boy–Nigeria

    Aya Nakamura -Mali

    Rema- Nigeria

    Libianca– Cameroon

    Davido–Nigeria

    Toby Nwigwe – Nigeria

    J Hus- Gambia

    Wizkid – Nigeria

    Best Newcomer

    Hewan Gebrewold

    Guchi – Nigeria

    Jzyno – Liberia

    Young Jonn – Nigeria

    Lavalava – Tanzania

    Odumodu Black – Nigeria

    Lisandro Cuxi – Cape Verde

    Lasmid – Ghana

    Shalipopi – Nigeria

    Artiste of The Year

    Asake – (Nigeria)

    Fally Ipupa- Congo

    Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

    Burnaboy- Nigeria

    Rema – Nigeria

    SoolKing – Algeria

    Aya Nakamura – Mali

    Davido – Nigeria

    Best Gospel

    Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria

    Piesie Esther – Ghana

    Christina Shusho – Tanzania

    Miguel Buila – Angola

    Bidemi Olaoba – Nigeria

    KS Bloom – Ivory Coast

    Joel Lwaga – Tanzania

    Pulani Maphari – South Africa

    Sumisola Agbebi Okeleye – Nigeria

    Best Live Act

    Sauti Sol -Kenya

    Burnaboy – Nigeria

    Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

    Flavour – Nigeria

    Barnaba – Tanzania

    Fally Ipupa – DR Congo

    Calema – Sao Tome

    C4 Pedro – Angola

    Best Female Rap Act

    Nata – Sierra Leone

    Femi One – Kenya

    Eno Barony – Ghana

    Rosa Ree – Tanzania

    Feli Nuna – Ghana

    Askia – Cameroon

    Ami Yerewolo – Mali

    Best Male Rap Act

    Odumodu Black – Nigeria

    Yung Lunya – Tanzania

    Ninho – Congo

    Black Sheriff – Ghana

    A-Reece – South Africa

    Blaqbonez – Nigeria

    Blxckie – South Africa

    Marwan Moussa – Egypt

    Best Collaboration

    Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani

    Spyro x Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy?

    Davido x Musa Keys – Unavailable Musa Keys

    Rema ft Selena Gomez – Calm Down Remix

    Wegz x AshMusic – Amira

    Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur

    Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

    Boutross ft Juiceer Mann – Angela

    Song of The Year

    Libianca – People

    Kcee – Ojapiano

    Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable

    Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 ft Pcee, EeQue, Chley– Yahyuppiyah

    King Promise – Terminator

    Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

    Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitogonze

    Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za ft Dj Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee – Mnike

    Best Video Director

    Hanscana – Tanzania

    Director Pink – Nigeria

    Elias Belkader – Algeria

    Mateo Da Silva – Cameroon

    TG Omori – Nigeria

    Babs Direction– Ghana

    Jake Zaral – Zimbabwe

    Dammy Twitch – Nigeria

    Best DJ Africa

    DJ Spinall – Nigeria

    DJ Dollar– Senegal

    Waffles – Swaziland

    Ms DSF – Nigeria

    DJ Danni Gato – Cape Verde

    DJ Faculty – Ghana

    Dj Nelasta- Angola

    Major League DJs – South Africa

    Dj Consequence – Nigeria

    Best African DJ USA

    Dj Nani – Nigeria

    Dj Akua – Ghana

    DJ Prince – Nigeria

    DJ Shinski – Kenya

    DJ Birame BB l’amour – Ivory Coast

    Dj Yas Meen Selectress – Egypt

    Lex and Answer – Zimbabwe

    Dj Freshy K– Nigeria

    AFRIMMA Video of The Year

    Black Sheriff – Konongo Zongo

    Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable

    Libianca – People

    Victony ft Rema & Don Toliver – Soweto Remix

    Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

    Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur

    Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani

    Jay Melody – Nitasema

    Music Producer of The Year

    C4 Pedro – Angola

    Andre Vibez– Nigeria

    207 – Uganda

    Ayo Lizzer – Tanzania

    Magicstickz– Nigeria

    MOGBeats – Ghana

    Kabza De Small– South Africa

    London – Nigeria

    Best African Dancer

    Masaka Dance Kids – Uganda

    Poco Lee – Nigeria

    Ghetto Kids – (Uganda)

    Angel Nyigu – Tanzania

    Hope Ramafalo – South Africa

    Dancegod Lloyd – Ghana

    Hooliboy – Ghana

    Best Lusophone

    T-Rex – Angola

    Lisandro Cuxi – Cape Verde

    Edgar Domingos – Angola

    Djodje – Cape Verde

    Mr Bow – Mozambique

    Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde

    Gerislon Israel – Angola

    C4 Pedro – Angol

    Best Francophone

    Fally Ipupa – Congo DR

    Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast

    Josey – Ivory Coast

    Wally B. Seck- Senegal

    TayC– Cameroon

    Innos B – Congo DR

    Tenor – Cameroon

    Dadju – Congo DR

    Best Reggae/Dancehall

    Masicka – Jamaica

    Mr Killa – Grenada

    Patoranking – Nigeria

    Jada Kingdom– Jamaica

    Shatta Wale – Ghana

    Popcaan – Jamaica

    Shenseea – Jamaica

    Skillibeng – Jamaica

    Radio/TV Personnel of The Year

    Ebuka – Nigeria

    Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast

    Tbo Touch – South Africa

    IK Osakioduwa – Nigeria

    Afonso Quintas – Angola

    James Onen – Uganda

    Idris Sultan – Tanzania

    Kwame Sefa Kayi – Ghana

    Best African Group

    Disco Misr – Egypt

    Sauti Sol – Kenya

    Calema – Sao Tome

    The Cavemen – Nigeria

    Show Dem Camp – Nigeria

    Toofan – Togo

    Jano Band – Ethiopia

    Mafikizolo – South Africa

    AFRIMMA Album of The Year

    Davido – Timeless

    Aka – Mass Country

    Ammarae – Fountain Baby

    Fatoumata Diawara – London Ko

    Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension

    Asake – Work of Art

    Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo

    Omah Lay – Boy Alone Deluxe

     

     

     

