Your victory is temporal, Dino Melaye tells Tinubu

Dino Melaye, spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, has said Bola Tinubu’s victory in last Saturday’s polls is temporal, noting that there is no retreat in the party’s search for justice.

Melaye also served as the presidential election collation agent of the PDP and had during the collation of results accused the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, of rigging the presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Melaye said the PDP would do everything within legal means to retrieve its alleged stolen mandate.

He said, “Fellow countrymen and women, I salute you in the name of struggle. Our country is bleeding, the soul and spirit of country is crying for justice and crying for righteousness.

“I want to announce to Bola Tinubu that your victory is temporal, we will obtain that stolen mandate and the battle to salvage Nigeria from demons in power is a battle of no retreat no surrender.

“We will do everything within legal means, we will do everything assisted by God Almighty to make sure that the mandate of people freely given to Atiku Abubakar is retrieved,” the post read in part.