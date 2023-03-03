Hoodlums attack Nkporo police station, steal AK-47, others

The Abia State Police Command has said that at least one AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, two riot gunners and some…

The Abia State Police Command has said that at least one AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, two riot gunners and some quantity of ammunition were stolen by armed hoodlums who attacked Nkporo Police Divisional Headquarters in Ohafia Area Command on Sunday.

The command’s spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, in a statement, said the hoodlums operating in three Toyota Sienna buses shot sporadically, dislodged policemen on duty, broke into the station’s armoury and stole the items.

He said the attackers also made away with sets of uniforms kept in the armoury and offices and injured three police constables.

He added that, “However, prompt collaborative effort of the police and the military resulted in the abandonment and recovery of one Toyota Sienna, together with some service uniforms, shoes and personal effects taken away from the policemen.

“Two of the injured policemen are admitted in the hospital while one was treated and discharged.”