Ogun varsity gardener, 5 others arrested for cultism

A gardener with a private university in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Emmanuel Victor (32), and five of his accomplices, have been arrested over alleged cultism and for being in possession of ammunition.

The suspects were apprehended by the So-Safe Corps as some of those terrorising Rounder and other parts of Abeokuta North LGA.

The So-Safe State Commander, Soji Ganzallo, on Thursday, said men of the corps on guard duty at Obasanjo Hilltop, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, arrested the gardener during a stop-and-search operation.

Ganzallo said Victor, a resident of Feyintolorun community, Rounder, was searched at the access gate of the estate and was found with four live ammunition.

He further said that Victor mentioned four of his fellow members of the Aye Confraternity: Isiaka Jimoh (33); Oluwaseun Gabriel (20); Ojeka Samuel (19) and Adisa Rasheed (19); who all lived at Feyintolorun, who were later arrested.

Ganzallo explained that Victor also revealed that one of his superiors in the cult group, Olumide Abdullah, alias Maintain, had asked him to get the ammunition.

He added that other items recovered from them were three axes, five cutlasses, four pairs of scissors, a knife, an Islamic rosary and a spanner and that the culprits and the items had been handed over to the police.