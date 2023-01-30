Your constant gaffes no longer a laughing matter, Atiku’s aide tells Tinubu

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lashed out at Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of…

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lashed out at Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over some controversial comments he made at his last campaign in Akwa Ibom State.

At the campaign, Tinubu had said Atiku he made Atiku Senate President.

“They don’t have a mandate; what they have na ice cream. E melt quick. You gave me their yeye people… Atiku, when we make am senate president, haba! You sell this, you sell that assets, our common wealth…everything that we have.”

Responding in a statement, Shaibu said the “constant gaffes of Tinubu started as a comic relief but is slowly becoming a tragedy, an embarrassment to Nigeria”.

“Since Tinubu declared his intention to contest, he has made over 20 gaffes publicly. These gaffes, which have provided online skit makers with comic content, are no longer a laughing matter but a tragic embarrassment to a nation in dire need of salvation.”

“In his latest rally in Akwa Ibom State, Tinubu said he made Atiku Abubakar the Senate President when it is on record that Atiku has never contested any legislative election before.

“I make bold to say that, apart from his questionable background and records, Tinubu’s endless gaffes and miscues are effects of his failing health. His degenerate mental faculty is a clear and present danger to national security. A man who lacks clear control of his mental faculties cannot lead a nation.

“But this would not be the first time the so-called Lagos godfather would put his ignorance on national display. Some months ago, he said he planned on recruiting 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army in order to solve the unemployment problem. Sadly, those within his circle gave him a standing ovation at the event in Kano rather than correct him.

“Next, he called on Nigerians to go and renew their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as they would expire ahead of the election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had to swiftly issue a statement after Tinubu’s utterance began causing panic in the polity.

“Tinubu at his Lagos rally asked Nigerians to get their APV in order to vote for APC when even primary school children know that the PVC (Permanent Voter Card) is the only item that admits a voter into a polling unit.

“If Tinubu were contesting for the position of Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic (GCFR), his gaffes would have been appropriately classified as jokes. But he is running for the most exalted office in the land. Hence, these gaffes must not be overlooked.

“Nigerians must note that the Bola Tinubu who served as governor from 1999 to 2007 is different from the Bola Tinubu of today. The Bola Tinubu of today lacks the capacity to lead a nation of 200 million people most of whom are living in abject poverty.

“But sadly, it seems Tinubu’s physical strength is actually superior to his mental capacity, going by his numerous embarrassing utterances. Last Christmas, comedian Sabinus, based his entire stage performance on Tinubu’s many gaffes. The audience that gathered were almost rolling on the floor.

“On the surface, this might be funny but when one considers the fact that Tinubu is the candidate of the ruling party, it becomes all the more tragic. Tinubu’s handlers know about his declining mental capacity hence their refusal to let him attend debates or live interviews.

“However, it must be noted that Aso Rock is neither a sanatorium nor a mental institution. To that extent Nigerians have a right to demand that any aspirant to that office should be in the best state of health. Tinubu doesn’t believe in teamship. He is hiding his deficiencies and mental incapacity. Nigerians must not allow themselves to be deceived by this charlatan who claims to have built Lagos from scratch but cannot debate a simple economic policy without begging his handlers to bail him out.”