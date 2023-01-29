Decomposing corpse found floating in Bayelsa

Residents of Azikoro community in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, were thrown into panic on Saturday after the decomposing body of a man, identified simply as Mr…

Residents of Azikoro community in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, were thrown into panic on Saturday after the decomposing body of a man, identified simply as Mr Obocy, was discovered floating in the Azikoro Canal.

Mr Obocy, whose corpse was said to have a brick bound to its waist, was said to be in his thirties and hailed from Otuogori community in Ogbia LGA.

Residents told Daily Trust that on Monday night some young men armed with machetes and other weapons were seen thrashing a young man by the Azikoro Canal, noting that the killing could be cult related.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, said that the corpse had been evacuated, noting that the police had positive information on the identities of the suspects.