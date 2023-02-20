You can’t make political capital from Naira crisis, APC tells Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has asked the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to forget presidency, saying…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has asked the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to forget presidency, saying he will not gain any political advantage from the current Naira swap crisis.

Atiku had in a statement on Monday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said APC governors were provoking anarchy on the issue of Naira redesign.

He said, “The APC and their governors do not love the masses. Their only grouse is their inability to buy votes because of this policy. Nigerians must not be deceived by these unscrupulous politicians.”

Recall that some APC governors had sued the federal government over the Naira swap policy leading to the Supreme Court order that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should not implement the February 10 deadline for use of old N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Naira redesign: APC governors provoking anarchy, says Atiku

Naira swap: Malami meets Adamu, Bagudu, El-Rufai, others

But reacting, the APC in a statement by the Director Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga,, said Atiku’s position on the Naira swap policy shows he is “anti-people.”

The party said, “In line with his well-documented inconsistencies and unreliability, Atiku has advanced several contradictory positions, in the fruitless hope of gaining political advantage from the crisis.

“Amid the widespread misery and the currency scarcity that the Naira swap policy created for Nigerians, Atiku’s position proved once again an egregious miscalculation and clearly anti-people

“But with just five days away from the presidential election, Atiku wants to cash in on the mood of the country with his latest faux empathy.

“He is now asking CBN to allow Nigerians to deposit their N500 and N1000 old notes in commercial banks, after thousands of desperate Nigerians jammed the CBN offices in Lagos and other places, hoping to deposit their old currency and get the new notes.

“We recognise Atiku’s desperation to be president and like chameleon, this unprincipled and unstable politician will change positions on any issue as long as he thinks it will help his perennial ambition.

“Nigerians should run away from Atiku. A man like the PDP candidate with no strong conviction and strength of character cannot offer the kind of leadership our country needs.

“Nigeria needs a consistent and steady leader who will stand firm and upright when it is convenient and when it is not convenient. Asiwaju Tinubu is that kind of leader and he has demonstrated that by his principled stand on the current crisis. He has also offered a six-point solution to get the country out of the current morass.”