Naira swap: Malami meets Adamu, Bagudu, El-Rufai, others

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Monday, made an appearance at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja ahead of Wednesday’s hearing on the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Supreme Court.

The visit to the party’s headquarters came barely 24 hours after governors who are members of the party met with the National Working Committee (NWC) and asked them to obey the Supreme Court’s order on Naira redesign and swap policies of the CBN.

The meeting also asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele to do the same.

The Supreme Court had ordered the CBN not to implement the February 10 deadline for use of old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes, but the CBN had disobeyed the direction.

The case was, however, adjourned for hearing on Wednesday.

Malami went into a closed meeting with the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Our correspondent reports that some governors of the APC, who were at the Sunday emergency meeting, were also part of Malami’s meeting with Adamu on Monday.

Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Babudu, Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) were part of the meeting. They declined to speak with newsmen after the meeting.