You can have a miracle

Mark 11:23-24, “For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith. [24] Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.”

A miracle is simply an act God which defies natural laws. It is an act of divine intervention which is inexplicable. The Bible is full of it and I have witnessed many. We are entitled to divine interventions as children of God. We are even to be used by God to do miracles according to Scriptures. John 14:12; Mark 16:17-18

5 Key Requirements For Securing A Miracle

Miracles take prayer. Miracles happen to those who ask for them. Great living comes from great praying! Prevailing prayer is the corner stone of a successful life. Warfare prayer and fasting ensure that burdens are lifted, obstacles are demolished, yokes destroyed and that your access to your breakthrough is guaranteed. Your tests become testimonies when you pray! Prayer is a must for anyone who truly desires to live in the poverty free zone and enjoy uncommon favour and breakthrough. If you want to prosper and succeed, prioritize prayer. It is the secret of kingdom champions. Jesus said in John 16:24, “Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full.” Through prayer, you get your miracle, God gets the glory, you get the joy. All prayer is directed to the Father in the Name of Jesus. But one must understand the conditions for answered prayer. This is updated in the New Testament by the Lord. John 15:16, “Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you.” The other is walking in love towards others. 1John 3:22 sums it up, “And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight.” Miracles take faith – faith in God’s revealed Word, His promises and instructions to you. Romans 10:17 says, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” Faith – is not a mere idea, it is not a mere information, it is revelation from God. It comes when God speaks or quickens a scripture. It is not mere belief but a strong conviction. Ideas change but conviction? Not so easy! Information improves your knowledge but faith improves your situation. Faith is believing and acting on the Rhema word of God. Expect a miracle every day! Miracles take words. Your words will diminish, remove or increase your mountain. Words created the world. It does not matter who or what you know, what you say determines what you see and what you have in your life. Your miracle is in your mouth. Miracles take God – “…Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts.” (Zechariah 4:6). God moves mountains, He divides the waters, He raises the dead by His Spirit. He raised Jesus from the dead by His Spirit. He died limited, He rose unlimited. He died a bleeding lamb, He arose a healing Priest. When He arose, hell’s hope was dashed, terminated. I see you coming out of that trouble, grave, valley. I see you coming out of bondage, poverty, etc. God will dash the hopes of your enemies! In the hands of God every trouble leads to your improvement. E.g., Joseph. You are on course even if things are not adding up right now! Miracles take time, therefor patience is required (Hebrews 6:12). Every miracle has its time. Christ did not rise until the 3rd day. It could be very short or instantaneous, gradual or long. You must be prepared to wait for as long as it takes.

3 Ways Divine Financial Intervention Manifests

You receive financial help which is not earned. Not long ago, a brother applied for a bank loan because he had a pressing need that must be settled within the next one week. During the Mid-Week Service, as I was ministering, I declared that we will lend to many nations and will not borrow. He claimed it by faith and after service, told his wife about my declaration. He also decided that he will not take that loan anymore. The challenge he needed to address had a deadline of Friday but by Thursday, God miraculously provided the exact amount of money he needed through a source he did not expect. Our God is a great Provider! He supplied the need of Elijah in brook Cherith, He fed the nation of Israel for 40 years, He multiplied fish and bread to feed thousands. You will have a miracle supply very shortly, in the Name of Jesus! Receive it now, in Jesus Name!! Debts are paid. God intervened to pay the bill of a woman whose husband left a mountain of debt. A sister joined the church and started participating in the different avenues of sowing seeds. She started sowing favor seeds and God began granting her favors. Her rent was long overdue but didn’t know how she was going to pay. She went out one day and met a woman who walked up to her and said that God asked her to come and pay her house rent. She never this woman before! God honored his word and favored her. God will intervene to pay your bills in Jesus Name! You receive ideas for a steady stream of income. A sister received an idea for a business following my teachings. Before then, life was hard and taking care of her children was very difficult. She started one line of business and very quickly added a second. Today, she wears a big smile; her hope has returned and she sleeps well knowing she is able to pay her bills and take care of her bills. She’s not the only one. There are many others. One brother in this church is involved in a very huge venture more than a hundred million dollars. Psalm 113:7-8, “He raiseth up the poor out of the dust, and lifteth the needy out of the dunghill; [8] That he may set him with princes, even with the princes of his people.” From today, you are coming out of poverty! God is lifting you out of the mess and shame of poverty! He will give you streams of income and make sure you never lack again!

Miracles are for today, miracles are for you! Get ready for divine intervention in your finances. God is waiting for you to boldly ask. You are coming out of that debt, that sickness is leaving your body right now if you believe, in Jesus Name!

Bishop Dr Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l.

