Security challenges will soon end – Gov Buni

The Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said the careful selection of new security chiefs by President Bola Tinubu will get Nigeria closer to the end of its security challenges.

He noted that the newly appointed National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, would put his wealth of experience to use in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Buni, in a statement by the director-general, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed noted, “The security chiefs also have the wealth of experience and confidence of Nigerians to lead the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

“As people from the frontline states, we commend the federal government and security agencies for the tremendous achievements recorded in the states.

“We are optimistic that as active players who played key roles in the relative peace enjoyed in states, the new service chiefs would add value to bring the insecurity challenge to a halt.”

He stated that they had at different times proved their worth and competence in various national assignments.

“The president made the right choice and we will continue to support all security operations in our domain,” he said.

The governor called on Nigerians to support the new team to succeed.

He commended the Buhari administration for improving on equipment and building a new spirit in the country’s security personnel to see their assignment as a call to national duty.

