Food prices rise in Niger markets

Checks by Daily Trust on Sunday at Lapai, Wushishi, Zungeru, Lemu, Bida and Manigi weekly markets revealed a significant rise in the prices of various food items.

At Zungeru and Wushishi markets in Wushishi LGA of Niger State, traders told our correspondent that a bag of rice paddy currently goes for between N23,000 and N26,000.

Checks by our correspondent at weekly markets in Manigi, Mashegu LGA, Lapai, Bida as well as Lemu revealed that as at the last market days, a bag of soya beans was sold between N25,000 and N27,000 and white maize was between N22,000 and N24,000 per bag while red maize was sold between N26,000 and N27,000.

Also, a bag of white beans was between N40,000 and N42,000; red beans was sold between N41,000 and N43,000; millet was sold between N23,000 and N25,000, groundnut was between N12,000 and N13,000 per bag while a bag of guinea corn was between N26,000 and 28,000 respectively.

